L. Garth Wright Boxing Tournament will go on

Despite the recent passing of Hurricane Irma, the Championship Amateur Boxing Club (CABC) has decided to go forward with its plans to host the 24th annual L. Garth Wright Sr. Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing Tournament on Saturday at the Wulff Road Boxing Square at 7 p.m. The main event will feature Levardo Cornish vs. Alistair Deane.

The event will also showcase a matchup between Elroy Rolle vs. Odell Armbrister. Other top ranked fighters on the eight-bout card include 2020 Olympic hopeful Lennox Boyce and Reggie Daniag.

“In the wake of all that has gone on in The Bahamas over the last week and a half or so, we felt motivated to continue with our plans to host the show,” said Minus. “We hope that the matches can help to lighten the mood in New Providence right now. We want people to be able to come out and enjoy the matches that we have planned, because they will be exciting. We are grateful that the island of New Providence was spared from the brunt of such a powerful storm.

“We took no chances and made all of the necessary preparations to the boxing gym ahead of the storm. Fortunately for us, we still get to host this event, because it really means a lot to our club.”

Participating clubs include the Strikers Boxing Club, the Meacher Major Pain Boxing Club, the Lion Heart Boxing Club and the CABC.

“We intend to bring together all the amateur boxing clubs from all over The Bahamas,” said Minus. “So many boxers are always able to make their debuts at this event, and a lot of boxers are able to gain valuable experience. So many successful things came out of this show in particular, including some of the biggest names in Bahamian boxing today. It has produced Olympic boxers, Commonwealth boxers and Bahamian champions, and we are happy we are able to continue this event.”

Once again, the D’Albenas Agency will serve as the tournament’s chief sponsor.

“I honestly don’t think CABC would still be in existence without the D’Albenas Agency,” Minus said. “We are so grateful for all that they have done for us and also for the boxers that have come up through the program. We can’t express in words how much their contributions mean to us.”

Admission for the L. Garth Wright tournament is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 17.

Other sponsors of the event include Commonwealth Bank, Wallace Whitfield & Co., Nirvana Beach, Ron’s Electric, Wally’s Party Time Furniture Etc., JBR Building Supplies and the Bahamas Vision Center.