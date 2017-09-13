Boyce still a 2020 Olympic hopeful

Ahead of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games that were held in New Providence in July, local boxing pioneer Ray Minus Jr. predicted that up-and-coming amateur boxer Lennox Boyce would make a deep run at the games and potentially score a medal for The Bahamas.

Unfortunately for Boyce — the only Bahamian boxer to compete at the games — he suffered a split decision loss in the second round to Brian Galelemogwe, from Botswana. According to Minus, who is Boyce’s personal coach, he thinks inexperience played a key factor in the loss, and that although Boyce was eliminated early, he was never outmatched or overwhelmed at any point in the match.

“It is just one of those things you go through as an up-and-coming fighter from a small country like The Bahamas,” said Minus. “What happened was he came out and punched himself out a little early. He was doing well early in the fight, he was really competitive, and even when he was tired in the late rounds he still was able to hold his own and put up a fight.

“Despite his shortcoming, I was very impressed with what he was able to do in the ring. He moved well, kept coming when he got tired, and he never gave up, which is important in this sport.”

Over the last several decades, Minus has worked with some of the top boxers to ever come out of The Bahamas, including Tureano Johnson, Meacher Major, Carl Hield and Valentino Knowles. According to Minus, he still feels that Boyce is on track to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Johnson was the last Bahamian boxer to qualify for the Olympics back in 2008 in Beijing, China.

“Since the Commonwealth Youth Games, I’ve seen Lennox step up his training across the board,” Minus said. “He’s in the gym every day, sometimes twice in a day, so with that work ethic I know he can go a long way. He learned so much from his time in the ring in July, and he’s taken that and built on it and is now in a different space than he was in at the time.

“I’ve worked with a lot of boxers that went far in both their professional and amateur boxing careers. The first week that he came to the club and began boxing I knew he was going to be special. I still think he’ll qualify in three years to go to Japan.”

Boyce will be in action again on Saturday night when the Championship Amateur Boxing Club (CABC) hosts the 24th Annual L. Garth Wright Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing Tournament at the Wulff Road Boxing Square.