Stuart records most steals in Eastern League

Champ Stuart finished his baseball season with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies as the Eastern League’s leader in steals.

Stuart wrapped up his fifth season in the minor leagues over the weekend. This year, he had 35 stolen bases, six more than second place Zachary Coppola, from the Reading Fightin Phils. He recorded his last stolen base of the season on August 31, in 5-4 win over the Erie Seawolves. In a recent interview, Stuart detailed his base stealing process, which has made him the top stealer in Double A ball.

“The first step is to get to the bag, make eye contact with your coach, and anticipate the game, and read the pitcher,” he said. “It starts from in the clubhouse because you have to do your homework on him. Next, I take my lead, which is basically a step and a dive back. From then I’m looking at the pitcher, analyzing whether his first move comes from his upper body or lower body.

“If he moves his foot first it’s most likely a pick off move. Sometimes I go on the first pitch, depending on how fast he is to the plate or sometimes I wait and it’s based on what he moves first. I always stay in motion so I’m never completely still, then I make my break.”

Through 101 games with the Rumble Ponies, a New York Mets affiliate, Stuart batted .222 with 34 RBIs and five homeruns. He has a total of 136 career steals in the minor leagues.

“He rates at the top of the scouting scale as a runner,” said MLB.com writer Johnathan Mayo of Stuart’s emergence. “A former multi-sport standout, the other parts of his game are a bit raw, but he’s not without tools. He’s willing to work counts and draw walks, knowing his job is to get on base. He has some strength, unlike some pure speed guys, giving hope that there’s some hitting ability to be unlocked.”

Stuart stole 40 bases across two levels in 2016. He appeared as a pinch runner in the final Grapefruit League game for the Mets in spring training and had a stellar season with the Port St Lucie Mets in Single-A Advanced, which led to a Double-A call-up with Binghamton. In January, Stuart was one of 13 minor league players that received an invitation to the club’s Major League spring training.