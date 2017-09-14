Young, Canadians win Northwest League title

Chavez Young brought the crowd to its feet with a heroic catch in the ninth inning on Tuesday night to help the Vancouver Canadians beat the Eugene Emaralds 2-1 to win the best-of-five Northwest League title in four games.

Logan Warmoth hit a single out to right field to plate a pair with two outs in the fifth inning and gave Vancouver, the Toronto Blue Jays’ short–season single-A farm club, a 2-1 lead. Warmoth’s single was just one of two hits recorded by Vancouver on the night.

The Emeralds scored its only run of the night in the fourth inning when Michal Cruz drilled a home run to right field off Vancouver relief pitcher Zack Logue. With the game heating up in the ninth, Young made what was possibly the play of the game when he flipped over the fence in foul territory to grab a Jhonny Bethencourt foul pop-up for the second out in the ninth. William Oullette struck out Will Remillard for the final out of the game.

Vancouver also scored a 2-1 win over Eugene in Game 3 on Monday and a 7-5 win on Saturday. Eugene mustered up its only win of the series on Sunday.

Vancouver qualified for the post season after it won the North Division first-half pennant, and had the league’s best-combined record, at 43-33. Last season, Vancouver went a combined 29-45 last season, the worst since it joined the league in 2000.

Young, who spent most of the year with Bluefield of the Appalachian League, had a solid stretch with the Canadians to close out the season. He hit .308 through five games, had an On Base Percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .538 with five Runs Batted In (RBI).

After getting off to a rough start behind the plate in 2017, Young was able to find success behind throughout the remainder of the season.

“My first at-bats were rough,” said Young. “I was kind of saying to myself, ‘why am I not hitting the ball?’ One of my teammates told me that nothing was wrong with my swing. It’s just that the bat-head is not in the strike zone long enough. If you stay longer in the hitting zone, you’ll be able to hit the ball better. After he told me that I just kept progressing.”

Young signed with the Blue Jays at the Major League Baseball (MLB) deadline in 2016; therefore he was only able to play in 21 games with the Gulf Coast Blue Jays as a rookie. Young was selected in the 39th round of the MLB Draft in 2016, going 1282nd overall.