Seymour honored for breakout season

East Tennessee State University (ETSU) honored sprint hurdler Katrina Seymour on Tuesday for her performance on the track in her final collegiate season.

Seymour, a graduated senior, received the David E. Walker Most Valuable Athlete Award, as well as certificates for breaking the school record in the 400 meter (m) hurdles with a 56.32 mark in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) East Region preliminary. Seymour, who served as a 2017 team captain, also set a new school record in the indoor 400m dash with a 54.70 time.

“Each September, we present six special awards to recognize the accomplishments of our athletes from the previous year,” said ETSU Director of Track and Field George Watts. “Last year, we had athletes win conference championships, set ETSU school and Southern Conference meets records – and in the case of Katrina Seymour – score and earn All-American status at the NCAA Championships.”

Seymour finished third in her heat of the women’s 400m hurdles quarterfinal in a national record time of 56.32 seconds, and was fourth overall at the NCAA East Regionals in Lexington, Kentucky, thereby earning a spot in the semi-finals in Eugene, Oregon.

“When I completed the race, it didn’t set in that I broke the record,” Seymour said about the race. “I just really wanted to win the race and run a fast time. I was really excited and happy because that was one of my goals that I was working toward. I am happy that I got the record.”

Seymour wound up fifth overall in the finals of the women’s 400m hurdles in 59.68 seconds.

“It was a big accomplishment and something that I have been working hard toward the entire season,” Seymour said of her NCAA finals appearance.

During the outdoor season, Seymour broke the ETSU 400m record four times. She also claimed four event victories and 13 top ten finishes during the outdoor season.

During the indoor season, Seymour dominated the Southern Conference Championships, earning titles in the 60m, 200m, 400m, and 4x400m relay and registered 11 top 10 finishes.

For her efforts, she earned first team All-American honors in the 400m hurdles by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCA).

Seymour became the first ETSU female individual track and field athlete to earn All-American honors since Heidi Dahl did so in the 1,500m back in 2009.