Sun moving forward with ‘JJ’ and Ogwumike

Behind second-year post player Jonquel “JJ” Jones, the Connecticut Sun put together one of its best seasons in recent years. The Sun finished fourth overall in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) standings and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Sun Head Coach Curt Miller was named as the WNBA Coach of the Year, and Jones set the single-season record for rebounding average (11.9) and total rebounds (403). She was also tabbed as the league’s Most Improved Player. Jones was also the Sun’s best scorer at 15.4 points per game.

While the Grand Bahama native’s success on the court was a breath of fresh air for the Sun, it now puts the Sun in a tough situation this offseason. Jones took over the starting center spot after veteran center Chiney Ogwumike suffered a leg injury at the beginning of the season. Now that she’s fully recovered, Miller and other Sun players are focused on getting both Ogwumike and Jones on the same page.

“We have to infuse Chiney back into out post game and continue to build for the future,” he said. “I can’t be more pleased with our core group that is under contract and are coming back. We anticipate having no trouble re-signing Alyssa Thomas, Chiney is on a long-term contract and ‘JJ’ is under rookie contract. Those are our three core people in the post, but we’re going to have to figure out the best way to round out the post game.”

Miller said that regardless of the line-up they choose to go with next season, both Jones and Thomas would continue to play major roles with the Sun moving forward.

“We’re starting something very, very special here, that this year is only the beginning of and we look forward to the future. I’m incredibly excited. ‘JJ’ has only scratched the surface and will only get better. The only person comparable to Alyssa in this league is Los Angeles’ Candace Parker as a facilitating four. It’s just amazing what she is capable of.”

In honor of being named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player, Jones received $5,000 and a specially designed trophy from Tiffany & Co. Jones is the third Sun player to earn the honor since it was first presented in 2000. The 6’6” forward/center averaged just 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a rookie. She was up to 15.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this past season.