The Bahamas splits first two games of Pan American Championships

There were mixed results for The Bahamas’ men’s national softball team yesterday, as they saw their first action of the 10th Men’s Pan American Championships, currently ongoing at the Centro Olímpico Juan Pablo Duarte in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

In its first match of the tournament, The Bahamas dropped a hurtful 2–1 loss to Guatemala, the only run for the country, coming courtesy of a solo shot from Desmond Russell. In The Bahamas’ second game of the day, the team got out to a fast start and ended up blanking Costa Rica, 7–0.

The Bahamas was initially set to play on Saturday, but saw its action on the diamond pushed back a day due to rain.

Today, The Bahamas will play Belize at 2 p.m. on Field #1 at the park in Santo Domingo.

A total of 16 teams are playing in the tournament that will wrap up next week Monday in Santo Domingo. The Bahamas team is joined by Argentina, Aruba, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, the United States and Venezuela. The Bahamas is Pool B along with Argentina, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica and Panama.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Americas Softball region is using this tournament as a qualifier for next year’s Pan American Games, set for July 26 to August 11, 2019, in Lima, Peru. The top four nations from the Pan American Championships, along with the host country Peru, will qualify for the 2019 Pan Am Games.

Also, the top five will qualify for the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, set for August 3–19, 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia. They will join the host nation as qualifiers for that tournament. In addition, the principle of universality will be applied, as a place will be reserved for the best country of the English Caribbean region, completing a total of seven countries in Barranquilla in 2018.

The Men’s Pan American Softball Championships will award points for world ranking, allowing several countries to enter to the WBSC World Rakings for the first time, seeing that all teams will earn points for participation.

All of the games in the tournament are streamed online via an international pay-per-view (PPV) system on the website www.internetv.tv.

All of the athletes are staying in the Sports Village in Santo Domingo, and all of the facilities are the same as the ones utilized for the 2003 Pan American Games in Santo Domingo.