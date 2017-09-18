Fairell signs with ADA Blois Basket 41 of French Pro B League

After spending last season with SPO Rouen Basket of the French Pro B League, Bahamian professional basketball player Jonathan Fairell has elected to take his talents to ADA Blois Basket 41, also of the French Pro B League. Fairell signed a deal with the team this summer, and as per usual, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The French Pro B League is the second-highest professional division in France, and this season marks Blois’ second year in the league.

Duran International represents Fairell, who averaged a team-high 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season in 34 games for Rouen.

Despite his efforts, Rouen finished the season 11th overall in the league standings with a 16–17 win/loss record and missed out on making it to the league playoffs. ADA Blois finished ninth in the standings and also missed out on the playoffs, by one game.

The new season for ADA Blois gets underway on October 13 when they travel to Fos-sur-Mer, France to take on Jaraun ‘Keno’ Burrows and FOS Provence Basket. Fairell and Burrows will go head-to-head in the match-up, as both are listed as the starting power forwards for their respective teams.

In his first year (2015–16) of professional basketball, Fairell played with Vienna in Austrian A Bundesliga, where in 42 games he averaged 14 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He finished second in the league in rebounds that season. Fairell helped Vienna to win the Supercup and make it to the league semi-finals. It was a successful season for Fairell, as he was selected to the Eurobasket.com All-Austrian League 2nd Team and to the league’s all-star game.

Prior to turning pro in 2015, Fairell played collegiate basketball with Murray State in Murray, Kentucky, United States. In two seasons with the Murray State, Fairell averaged 6.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on 59 percent shooting from the field. Fairell started 68 of the 69 games he played at Murray State. He had the best statistical game of his career in an 89–56 win over Brescia, where he pumped in 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Fairell played out his first two seasons of college eligibility at Indian River Community College.